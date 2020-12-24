Original messages to congratulate Christmas 2020 by WhatsApp

By now it is probably clear that WhatsApp is going down tonight . We do not know if they are prepared on Facebook, but that everyone staying at home as a precaution in times of pandemic will cause most of them to be hopelessly hooked on their cell phones to send messages to celebrate Christmas . Sure you already have enough ‘typical’ messages prepared, but there will come a time when you will run out of inspiration . Don’t worry, we’ve come to help you: if you need a message to congratulate this Christmas on WhatsApp, this is your site, because we have compiled a lot of original messages to surprise all your contacts and become the best in that of Christmas greetings.

Classic messages

Christmas is a word that conveys happiness just by saying it. The biggest wish I can offer you is that it be Christmas every day!

At Christmas you can give smiles and affection. They will be the most beautiful gifts of all. Best wishes!

If my smile serves as an ornament at Christmas, count on it, if my hand helps you, you have both and if my heart brings you happiness it is all yours. Merry Christmas!

May Christmas help you to fulfill all the dreams of your heart, may it bring you joy for each day of the New Year and may you share all this with the special people who are part of your life. Merry Christmas!

May magic be your best suit this holiday season, your smile the best gift, and your happiness my best wish. Merry Christmas!

If you have an unfulfilled dream, you will have a goal to achieve.

Happiness is a mix of dreams and realities. May 2021 multiply your ability to dream.

100% Christmas: 10% relax, 25% eat, 25% drink, 10% do not diet, 100% smile. Happy Holidays!

When God made the distribution of skills, he gave me the choice between loving my friends and having a good memory. So, Happy Easter and Happy 1845.

Today is a special date where love is much more important than gold or personal interests and if we could repeat this day 365 times, peace would reign in our world, that is why I wish you peace, happiness and prosperity.

For romantics

If this Christmas you see a man dressed in red coming down your chimney and he puts you in a sack, don’t be scared, this year I have asked you to be my gift.

At this time I wanted to send you something funny … incredible … tender … sexy … sweet and very entertaining. But sorry, I did not enter the screen. Merry Christmas!

There is nothing better for me than to celebrate Christmas by your side, well, I will be with the best gift that I have been able to receive in life. Merry Christmas.

The most beautiful light of this party is your smile. Best wishes to the star that everyone would like to have at this magical party!

Best wishes for this special day that is repeated every day thanks to you!

The police are looking for a beautiful, sexy and incredibly charismatic person. You are safe, of course, but where am I hiding? Merry Christmas!

The year is ending but I don’t feel sad. I am thankful that you have made it the most wonderful of my life by meeting you.

You have taught me to enjoy all the affection that can be enjoyed at this time. You make me be a better person and realize that I am lucky to have you. Merry Christmas.

Very funny messages

Congratulations! I am pleased to inform you that you have been selected to be able to pull Santa’s sleigh this Christmas. In a few hours an elf will stop by your house to measure your horns. Merry Christmas!

How you have to save even the words I wish you: Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Kings Day and may they bring you many gifts … oh and happy birthday.

I wish that this Christmas you find health, love, happiness, money, peace and everything that you propose. What you can’t find, Google it (if it’s not down).

From Bethlehem we remind you that those who “drink and drink and drink again” are the fish in the river. Merry Christmas!

We’re all looking forward to 2021, but what if the 2020 Mini or 2020 Ultra comes out?

Let’s save this Christmas: I congratulate you and you take care of sending my best wishes to the rest. Happy Holidays!

The only gift I ask is to get to 2021 now.

Santa Claus gives you two words that will open many doors for you: PULL and PUSH … Merry Christmas!

This time I just hope to be the first person to congratulate you on the new year. Happy 2041!

Merry Christmas! Have a good holiday season and pray that Santa Claus doesn’t learn to look at your browsing history.

With references to the pandemic (they could not be missing)

Merry Christmas! Don’t worry, I washed my hands before sending you this message.

Urgent. If you receive a Christmas basket with a ham these days, don’t accept it! It’s a virus! Return it immediately and put my address, I have the antivirus. It’s my duty as a friend!

May this year find happiness, health, love and money. What you can’t find, Google it.

Close your eyes and remember everything that made you smile this year that is ending. The rest, erase it from your mind. Okay, erase all of 2020 from your mind. Merry Christmas!

Although we cannot be together this Christmas, you are very present in my heart. I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas

You just got a hug from a distance. Merry Christmas!

That the coronavirus does not prevent you from celebrating Christmas as always … on the sofa and in your pajamas.

My favorite part of these holidays is blaming Christmas for all the excess weight I have accumulated during the pandemic. Merry Christmas!

This Christmas the gifts are going to be delayed a bit: Santa Claus has no relatives here and cannot enter our autonomous community.

At Christmas nobody is alone. I send you a hug and I wish you happy holidays.

This year it is difficult to wish ‘Happy Christmas’ … We will be ‘happy’ again when there is no ‘crisis-more’ … Merry Christmas!



