Original Magnum P.I. Star Roger E. Mosley Has Died at the Age of 83

As popular as the current Magnum P.I. series starring Jay Hernandez (to the point that NBC revived the show after CBS canceled it), let’s not forget that the original ’80s series may have caused even more public fury. Tom Selleck’s work as Thomas Magnum brought him worldwide popularity, and one of his main partners during the show’s run from 1980 to 1988 was Roger E. Mosley, who played Theodore “T.S.” Calvin. Unfortunately, it was announced that Moseley had died at the age of 83.

The news was revealed by Moseley’s daughter, Cha-a, who shared on her Facebook page that her father passed away last Sunday at 1:17 a.m. Pacific Time. She separately told THR that Roger E. Mosley died at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to injuries sustained in a car crash three days earlier. Cha-ah’s initial statement about her father’s death also included the following:

He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended. We will never be able to mourn such an amazing person. He would hate any cry made in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you Daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong. I will take care of Mommy, your love for almost 60 years. You’ve brought me up well, and she’s in good hands. Rest easy.

