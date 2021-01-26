Original Celeste’s Sequence Game, Free for Browsers

Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek, a browser game sequel to the popular platform game Celeste, is released for free. You can play the game using either a joystick or a keyboard.

The game, named Celeste, managed to be one of the best games of 2018 despite its pixel graphics and simple mechanics, and now there is good news for Celeste fans. Maddy Thorson and Noel Berry released the sequel to the beloved platform game Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek as a browser game.

It is stated that the production of Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek, which is stated to be developed to celebrate the third anniversary of Celeste, took only three days and composer Lena Raine was among its developers.

Built on a virtual machine and game engine called Pico-8, Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek offers gamers 128×128 resolution and 16-bit color palette. Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek is not a “rich” game, neither visually nor in content, and it would be wrong to say that this is its purpose.

Celeste 2: You can download Windows, Mac, Linux and Raspberry Pi versions of Lani’s Trek for free on Itch.io. You can play the game on your browser using either a keyboard or a joystick.