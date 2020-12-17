Original Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the first actor to play Boba Fett in Star Wars, has passed away, although The Mandalorian recently confirmed that his character is alive.

Actor Jeremy Bulloch, best known for wearing Boba Fett’s original armor in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has passed away at the age of 75.

The actor has over a hundred credits to his name, including Doctor Who and multiple James Bond films. Bulloch had a small role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and, although he had not acted in a Star Wars movie in a substantial capacity for years, he was a regular on the convention circuit until he retired from live performances at 2018..

The news of his passing was shared by actor Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in the prequel Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

When did he start playing Boba Fett in Star Wars?

Boba Fett first debuted in an animated segment of The Star Wars Holiday Special, but it was his capture of Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back that really wowed audiences. Part of the appeal of the character in that movie is how much Bulloch let the armor do the work to convey the stoic nature of the bounty hunter.

“I didn’t get too much [direction], just that he’s a soldier or a bounty hunter,” Bulloch shared with Thrillist in 2016.

While the character apparently encountered his disappearance in Return of the Jedi, the current season of The Mandalorian confirmed that Boba Fett had survived his fall into the Great Pit of Carkoon, as we reported in The Truth News. Despite Temuera Morrison taking on the role, Bulloch had long felt that this was not the end of his character.

“Boba will be fine. She will come out of this,” the actor shared. “If there’s a problem, he can go out. He doesn’t need help. He can do it himself. Apparently, he comes out of the sarlacc well. I haven’t really been up to date with the books because, to be quite honestly, I don’t have time. I’m always busy with something: a grandson there, and that other there, and another there. Every now and then I pick it up and read a bit, but I’m not serious, really. You can get the information from one of the fans.



