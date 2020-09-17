Ori and the Will of the Wisps chega ao Nintendo

During today’s new Nintendo Direct Mini (17), it was announced that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will arrive on the Nintendo Switch today. The game, which was exclusive to Microsoft platforms so far, but will now also be on the Big N. console.

In the past, Ori and the Blind Forest had also left the Xbox and arrived on the Switch, but there was doubt as to whether the new title would come, as it is a heavier game than its predecessor. Check out the trailer below:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available on Xbox One and PC, but will be released today for Nintendo Switch.



