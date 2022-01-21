Organized Crime Season 2: When does the drama return with episode 13

Law & Order: Organized Crime, the latest spin-off in the Law & Order franchise, aired this Thursday with the twelfth episode of its season 2, delivering another riveting story to fans’ screens on NBC. from the series about Elliot Stabler as he battles the city’s criminals.

The Christopher Meloni-starring drama returned in the first week of January after being absent since it aired the final episode of the first half of season 2 in early December. Now, the Law & Order: Organized Crime show is entering a new hiatus that will be longer, which means that fans will have to wait a long time to see episode 13.

The bad news here is that Law & Order: Organized Crime will be suspended for the next few weeks due to NBC airing the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The same will happen with the other show in the franchise, Law & Order: SVU.

The NBC network plans to bring back these two programs on Thursday, February 24. The good news is that they will both have the company of the debut of the 21st season of the original drama that started the whole story in 1990, Law & Order. All three crime dramas will air on the same night, and the hope that fans are holding out is that at some point a special crossover event will happen for some bigger storylines.

It would be interesting to see how the three shows can tie their stories together and if possible include Richard Wheatley’s. Getting to see Olivia Benson and Stabler interact with the old-school members of Law & Order is one of the things that loyal viewers of the crime-themed franchise are probably looking forward to.

In general, it is known that there are still many stories to be told about Law & Order: Organized Crime, but thus far, NBC has not revealed details about what fans should expect from episode 13 of season 2. Probably, when it is approaching the release date share the trailer and reveal the official synopsis.