Organization Raising Billions of Dollars to Clean Up Pollution from the Seas Accused by Scientists of ‘Deceiving People’

The non-profit organization The Ocean Cleanup shared a video about the waste they collect after collecting money from people to collect plastic waste in the seas. The shared video caused controversy when scientists said it did not reflect the truth.

You know that our seas and oceans are getting more and more polluted with human and chemical wastes every day. These wastes around us continue to endanger the lives of not only us, but also all living things, and cause many living things to die. Some institutions and organizations are doing their best to clean up this pollution. However, the situation may not always be as expected.

Recently, an organization that raises money to clean up the dirt in the oceans released a video of the waste they collect. Many people sent congratulatory messages and thanked them after this video. A group of marine biologists, on the other hand, made statements about the video that would create a bombshell effect on the agenda.

“There is no way that the removed waste looks this clean”

The Ocean Cleanup has raised more than $100 million from people saying it will clean up plastic waste in an area between California and Hawaii. After this money raised, The Ocean Cleanup shared a 25-second video on Twitter showing how they removed approximately 3800 kg of plastic waste from the sea. A group of marine biologists didn’t think the same way about the video, which received many congratulations and thank you messages. He said that the plastic waste shown in the video is too “clean” to have spent a long time in the sea, and that normally these wastes should be filled with marine organisms such as algae and mussels.

On top of these rhetoric, The Ocean Cleanup explained that plastic waste does not carry the nutrients necessary for the growth of marine organisms, which is why plastic looks so clean. Again, many scientists and marine biologists denied this statement, saying that these statements cannot be true. After this discussion, which caused many questions in the minds of many, some scientists actually argued that it was a ‘futile effort’.

The sharing of The Ocean Cleanup, which started all these discussions:

Here's the footage of another 3810kg catch from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch on February 5th. Next extraction is scheduled today. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/DSx0kxPWEF — The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) February 14, 2022

Attempting to clean open oceans could harm marine life

Plastic production has nearly doubled in the last 10 years to 460 million metric tons, but only a small fraction of these plastics can be recycled. Non-recyclable plastics are incinerated, buried or end up in the sea and the environment. Some estimates based on this data suggest that by 2050 there will be more plastic waste in the oceans than fish. Scientists, on the other hand, say that while there is so much plastic waste and it continues to be produced, cleaning it up is a futile effort.

“We can’t clear our way out of plastic pollution,” says Oceana chief scientist Katie Matthews, who likens it to ‘wiping up spillage while the spigot is still open’. Many scientists who joined Matthews, saying that trying to clean the open oceans can be ‘in vain’ and even ‘harmful’, stated that the wastes in the area to be cleaned are generally created by ‘cleaners’ and can cause the death of sea creatures.

Scientists say that with so much plastic production going on, it is very difficult to collect plastic waste and companies need to reduce plastic production first so that there is less waste. We are once again faced with the fact that single-use plastics turn into waste in a very short time, but it can take centuries for these wastes to dissolve in nature. One of the most effective things we can do is to minimize our use of plastic as much as possible to protect nature and our environment.