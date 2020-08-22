Orders Trump to pay $ 44,100 for Stormy Daniels’ case

A California Supreme Court judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $ 44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, to reimburse her attorneys’ fees.

The judge’s order comes amid Stephanie Clifford’s legal battle with President Trump over a nondisclosure agreement, CNN reported.

Clifford, an adult film actress who says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007, signed a $ 130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, representing a shell company and a “David Dennison, “which Clifford maintains is a pseudonym for the President of the United States.

Clifford sued Trump in 2018 in order to free himself from the nondisclosure agreement. In response, the US President and his legal team agreed not to sue or enforce the confidentiality agreement. The lawsuit was dismissed and Clifford’s claims were deemed moot, as the settlement had become unenforceable.

The California Supreme Court’s decision on Monday was a response to Clifford’s efforts to be reimbursed for costs and attorneys’ fees related to the case.

In his decision, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees and considered her the “predominant party” under California law, even though the case had been dismissed.

The magistrate also rejected an argument by Trump’s lawyers that the president was not responsible for the fees because he had not signed the confidentiality agreement.

In his decision, Broadbelt wrote that since Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the $ 130,000 payment to Clifford and that Trump’s legal team had previously argued that a defamation lawsuit brought against the president by Clifford should be handled by an arbitrator of the confidentiality agreement, the president was effectively part of the agreement.

