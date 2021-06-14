Orcs Must Die! 3 Will Win Versions For PC, PlayStation And Xbox

Orcs Must Die! 3 has been available since last year for those who own Stadia, but during E3 2021 producer Robot Entertainment announced that the title will also win editions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

On the platforms in question, the game will be available next month, more precisely on the 23rd. This edition brings everything that was seen on Google’s console, such as new weapons, unprecedented campaign and many other elements to help in the hunt.

Check out the announcement trailer for these issues below:

So, did you like the ad? Keep an eye on Voxel so you don’t miss the main news from this year’s E3 edition.