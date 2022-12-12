Orbital Announces a UK and Ireland Tour in 2023 and Shares The Single “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)”.

Orbital has announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for 2023.

The tour is in support of their upcoming album “Optical Delusion”, and next spring the innovative electronic duo will play 13 concerts in the UK and Ireland.

It will start in Belfast on March 15 and then make three stops in Ireland. After that, they will play in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, London, Leeds, Cambridge and Nottingham, and will finish the match in Brighton on April 8.

The pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (December 14) at 10:00, and the general sale will begin on Friday (December 16), also at 10:00. You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

MARCH 2023

15 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

16 – Dublin, National Stadium

17 – Dublin, National Stadium

18 – Limerick, The Big Top

28 – Glasgow, SWG3

29 – Newcastle, NX

30 – Manchester, Albert Hall

31 – Bristol, O2 Academy

APRIL

1 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

5 – Leeds, O2 Academy

6 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

7 – Nottingham, Rock City

8 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Orbital also released a second single with “Optical Illusion”, “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song”). The song features The Medieval Baebes and offers something like a modern treatment of the children’s song “Ring O’ Ring O’ Roses”. , which is closely related to the Black Death.

Listen to the track below:

The song is the second taken from “Optical Illusion”, after the Sleaford Mods collaboration “Dirty Rat”. According to a press release, Paul Hartnall of the band described the track as “a giant capital letter, like in the Book of Kells, where the very first letter always gets a lot of attention from the monk when he draws his illustrated borders.”

“It has an old-school dance music vibe with bits of Cabaret Voltaire, even bits of The Shamen. It’s a bit of punk rock, nice and loud,” Hartnall continued. A really refreshing, “awakening” track. And Jason is just great!”

He added: “I think it’s about telling people to take responsibility for their actions,” Phil Hartnall added. “You know, all these politicians don’t come out of nowhere. Someone keeps voting for them. So who could it be…?

“A persistent culture of non-thought mostly exists due to a lack of education in critical thinking,” said Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods. “How to mobilize people who are firmly locked in a particular system?”

“Optical Illusion” will be released on February 17, 2023.