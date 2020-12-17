Optimization statement for Cyberpunk 2077 has been made

CD Projekt Red made a statement about the optimization problems caused by Cyberpunk 2077, especially in game consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077, which maximized the excitement of the players with the expected and repeated delays for years, had a problematic exit last week. The long-awaited build was virtually unplayable, with bugs and performance issues.

While this “messy” version of the game disappointed many players, a lot of content, criticism and comments were shared on social media on the # cyberpunk2077 tag. Users put aside the game’s vast world, impressive features and design and focused on the game’s errors. While many players mock these issues, frustrated players who express disappointment are not too many to be underestimated.

Of course, this is not a situation that any game developer, including CD Projekt Red, would want to encounter. Aware of the problems and feedback, the developers made an interesting statement on the issue not long after the game’s release.

The statement made by the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 is as follows:

“First of all, we apologize for not showing the gameplay of the game on consoles before the game was released and as a result of not being able to inform the people who bought the game sufficiently before making the purchase decision. We had to pay more attention to make the game more playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. We always want the people who buy our game to be satisfied with their shopping. ”

Afterwards, he stated that they will work as much as they can to increase the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 and to fix optimization problems. On Friday, hotfixes have already started to appear. It was reported that two large patches would arrive in January and February.

However, if the players do not have computers with high hardware features or the last generation game console, they will still not be able to get a picture quality like the videos published on the internet. Players who buy the game digitally will be able to return the game via the PSN and Xbox platform.



