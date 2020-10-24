Optimistic Bitcoin forecast from banking giant JPMorgan

US investment banking giant JPMorgan said in a note it sent to customers on Friday that it predicts Bitcoin will continue to exit in 2020.

In the summer season, MicroStrategy, Square in early October, and PayPal’s announcements about Bitcoin this week have pushed the biggest cryptocurrency higher, which is already on the rise. Although BTC saw a major crisis like the March 12 crash, it has gained about 70 percent year-to-date.

According to JP Morgan, the physical gold market, which includes gold ETF assets, is currently valued at $ 2.6 trillion. Therefore, the generation Y, which is mostly known for its technology openness, prefers Bitcoin these days. So there is still a big difference between BTC and gold in terms of adaptation and trust.

JP Morgan: Even a small contribution will increase Bitcoin 2-3 times

JP Morgan states that Bitcoin needs a 10-fold growth to catch up to gold, but also comments on the issue:

“If it is seen as an alternative asset in the long run, even a small audience that will switch from gold to Bitcoin will increase the price of BTC 2-3 times”

The bank also suggests that cryptocurrencies may not be used, like gold, only as part of a strategy to protect the value of the asset:

“Cryptocurrencies are bought not only for value preservation but also as a means of payment. The more cryptocurrencies that economic organizations accept as a means of payment, the greater the value of these cryptocurrencies will increase in the future.

JP Morgan thinks that the expected long-term rise in Bitcoin will be realized with the introduction of the Y generation, which will play an important role in the global investor base in the coming years:

“Bitcoin is struggling more and more with gold as an alternative asset. As this mass, which we call millennia, takes a more important place in the global investment crowd, the probable rise of Bitcoin will also occur.

Short term target is 14 thousand dollars

Technically, an increase is expected from Bitcoin. According to analyst and technical strategist Katie Stockton, if the momentum continues, BTC will rise to $ 14,000 in the short term.



