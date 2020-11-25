Optical illusion: how identify the right colors with Photoshop

Who has never spent considerable time trying to unravel the mysteries of an optical illusion that throws the first stone. After all, was the dress blue and black or white and gold? So many doubts capable of putting a knot in the head of those who are willing to analyze the cases more closely can awaken real battles with arguments from all sides. To establish a verdict (which does not necessarily convince everyone, but which has a solid foundation), there is a well-known program: Photoshop.

Rather, it is necessary to understand how our brain interprets colors, something that has everything to do with these generalized confusions. The human eye (observer) perceives the color spectrum of an object using a combination of information coming from cells called cones and rods, responsible for the identification of light, the former being more adapted to low light situations and the latter working better with greater light intensities and are able to discern colors.

There are three types of cones in our eyes, each specializing in short, medium or long light lengths. The set of possible signals from the three types of cones defines the range we can see; that is, each cell type not only specializes in a color, but also has varying levels of sensitivity along wavelengths.

Speaking of electronic devices, monitors emit light to produce colors through the additive process, which creates tones by adding light to a black background and a combination called RGB (red, green and blue). In addition, it is necessary to consider that color has two unique components that separate it from achromatic light: tone (describing the dominant wavelength) and saturation (purity).



