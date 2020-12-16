Opposition goes on general strike in Armenia

The opposition, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan after the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia, some regions were transferred to Azerbaijan, is preparing to go on a general strike on December 22.

Ishan Sagatelyan, the spokesperson of the Dashnaksutyun party of the Armenian opposition, announced that they are planning to go on a general strike, organize mass protests and encircle the government building on December 22, after the rally held in the capital Yerevan.

Sagatelyan said, “We are launching a general strike and mass protests across the country on Tuesday, December 22nd, we will surround the government building at 12:00 pm”.

Sagatelyan also noted that they will hold a big march on Thursday and a rally on Saturday, followed by a mourning march.

In Armenia, the opposition has been holding protests in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan leave office since November 10, when the ceasefire was reached.



