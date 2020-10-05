Oppo’s new phone spotted on official documents

An Oppo branded smartphone with the model number CPH2185 was seen in the documents of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Behind the phone, which is reminiscent of Realme Narzo 20 in terms of design, there is a triple camera system placed in a square-shaped module. The LED flash is also placed in this module, while the fingerprint scanner is among the elements on the back panel.

On the right side of the phone are the power button and volume control keys. On the bottom, besides the USB port, there is a speaker, microphone and 3.5 mm. It seems that the headphone jack is located.

Not all features of CPH2185 are shown in FCC’s database. However, the information that the smartphone will come with Color OS 7.2 loaded and will receive its energy from a 4200 mAh battery with 10W charging support is available in the records.

Oppo CPH2185 is still a mysterious phone. However, the approval of the FCC shows that it is likely to reach more information about the smartphone in the coming days, and even to meet officially by phone.



