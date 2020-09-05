Oppo’s new 5G phone has appeared!

Oppo is one of the companies that are active in our country. Oppo’s new 5G-enabled phone, appealing to both the middle segment and the upper segment with the phones it released, appeared in TENAA. Rumor has it that the device with the PECM10 / PECT10 model number may be the company’s most affordable phone with 5G connectivity.

Oppo’s new 5G enabled phone

Oppo has phones for almost every user. As such, the company’s new phones are also eagerly awaited. Oppo’s phone with PECM10 / PECT10 model numbers was revealed with the certificate received by TENAA. This phone has 5G connectivity and is really important as the China-based company is said to be the most affordable phone.

Among the known features of the phone is that it measures 162 x 75 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175 grams. The phone will come with a screen hole on the front and a 6.5 inch LCD screen. In addition, it will have 1080 x 2400 Full HD resolution. It can be seen that there is a triple camera setup on the back. The phone has a back cover design that combines blue and red tones. It remains unclear for now whether they have other colors.

Oppo’s new 5G-enabled phone will have a nominal battery with a capacity of 3,954 mAh. It is reported that fast charging technology is not available. It is stated that the phone is supported by an eight-core processor capable of processing at 2.0 GHz. The phone is estimated to come in China with 4 GB / 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, and 128 GB of internal storage will be added.

The camera institutions of the phones will be as follows: The front camera has 8 Megapixels, the main camera on the back is 16 Megapixels, and there are two 2 Megapixel camera lenses. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor located on the side.



