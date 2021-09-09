Opportunity: Certsys company opens more than 30 job openings in several areas

Certsys, a company specializing in solutions for digital transformation and innovation, announced the opening of 34 job openings for various positions and areas of expertise. Included are opportunities for sales, development, operations and human resources professionals.

The selected collaborators will currently work in a home office due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regime, however, may vary for the hybrid model, with face-to-face sessions in São Paulo (SP), as measures to ease social isolation advance.

The contract will be CLT and the benefits include food and meal vouchers, health insurance, daycare assistance, home office allowance, medical and dental assistance, life insurance and Gympass.

With approximately 600 employees, Certsys provides solutions to meet the needs of corporations with platforms from leading partners in the market, as well as customized creations developed by its innovation laboratory in the areas of Cloud Computing, Data & Analytics, Hyperautomation & Customer Experience (CX) and Data Protection & Compliance.

Among the positions currently available are: Senior Fullstack Developer, Systems Analyst, Security Analyst, Tech Recruiter, Web Trainee Developer and Enterprise Architect.