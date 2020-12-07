Oppo works on removable camera system

Phone manufacturers are trying different ways to hide unsightly front cameras. Placing the camera inside the screen, creating a system that can be rotated for the rear camera are among the methods tested so far. However, Oppo seems to be working on a more unusual method.

The Chinese manufacturer has designed a removable camera module for smartphones, 91Mobiles reports. Oppo’s patent application also includes drawings showing the operation of the system. Those who want to take a selfie or take a different shot will be able to take photos by removing the camera system from the phone.

In the design in the patent file, it can be seen that there are two camera sensors in the system. It is stated that technologies such as USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi can be used to establish the device connection with the camera. The lithium-ion battery gives the camera module the energy it needs. This design also allows users to improve their camera system without changing their phones.

It is worth noting that Oppo’s patent is not a roadmap. Therefore, it is not guaranteed that the company will use this technology in a product. The Chinese manufacturer previously opted for an innovative front camera design on the Find X, but returned to a more traditional look with the Find X2. Oppo recently introduced its concept phone with an expandable screen. Therefore, it should be noted that the company is not alien to interesting ideas and to implement them.



