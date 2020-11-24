Oppo won’t rush to launch phones with expandable screens

Oppo exhibited its concept phone X 2021, which it describes as an expandable screen, last week. The screen of the phone, which has a motorized girl mechanism, can be enlarged or reduced thanks to this mechanism. Performing an impressive demo, the company does not plan to introduce this technology to the end user in the short term.

The statement sent by Oppo to the Android Authority site states: “While we do not plan to turn it into a commercial product in the short term, this will be a conversion guide for us. It will also guide the evolution of different designs. In order to turn this into a commercial product, stages such as market research and commercial justification need to be completed. These, too, can take time.

The Chinese manufacturer seems to be expecting more durable flexible displays. The X 2021 features a plastic screen, as is the case with the vast majority of existing foldable phones. However, this screen also has an extra hard layer to increase durability.

Oppo used the screen panel produced by BOE in the concept of an expandable screen phone. Apart from Oppo, LG is also working on a phone with an expandable screen.



