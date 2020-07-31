Oppo Watch with Wear OS is introduced!

Oppo introduced the new watch OS smart watch Oppo Watch model and its features have been announced. The price of the model, which is the first Oppo Watch using Wear OS, also draws attention.

The model, which will be on sale, shows itself with its curved screen structure. Introduced as the global version, the new model was introduced to users in two sizes, 41 mm and 46 mm.

Oppo Watch features

When the features of the new smart watch are examined, we see the curved screen structure. The 41-mm-sized model shows itself with 1.6-inch AMOLED and 320 x 360 pixel resolution. However, this size display has a density of 301 ppi pixels. The 46 mm model will meet the users with 1.9 inch AMOLED screen, 402 x 476 pixels and 326 ppi pixel density.

The waterproof watch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. The smart watch, which has 1 GB of RAM, has 8 GB of storage. The battery capacity of the smart watch meets users at 300 mAh and 430 mAh, depending on the model. Thanks to these batteries, usage is provided between 24 and 30 hours. With power saving, this period is between 14 and 21 days.

Oppo Watch features include heart rhythm tracking, ECG, sleep tracking, automatic sports identifier and tracking.

Oppo Watch price

In the new model, the price set for 41 mm was announced as £ 229 and £ 369 for the 46 mm model.



