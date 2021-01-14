Oppo Watch gains new features with update

Oppo’s smart watch Oppo Watch, which has been on sale in recent months, has gained new features with the new update. With the new update, users will be able to have 10 more different watch faces. All watch faces will support multilingual display.

“Sleep Mode” in OPPO Watch will now have a “Do Not Disturb” option. For this, it will be possible for you to sleep comfortably all night by automatically activating the “Do Not Disturb” mode in the “Sleep” section.

Oppo Watch will automatically use power saving mode with update

The new ‘Power Saving Mode’ will automatically switch your watch to ‘Power Saving Mode’ when the battery level drops below 5 percent to provide a longer battery life. Users who do not want to use this feature will be able to turn off this setting by coming to the System via Settings and using the Battery option here.

Finally, the New Storage Screen feature will be available to users with the update. Again, it will be possible to check the remaining storage space of the watch from the About option by coming to the System through the settings.

Distribution of the update will continue until February.

Oppo Watch features

Oppo Watch has five exercise modes, each with audio coaching support, fitness run, fat burning run, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, and swimming. The smart watch accurately tracks your physical data, and 5-minute exercise videos help you spend your free time. Therefore, even at your busiest time, you can stay in shape with a few touches on your watch. The always-on heart rate monitoring feature also tracks your health both while exercising and at rest. The advanced sleep monitoring feature also keeps track of your sleep status every night. When Google Fit, which has more than 100 different sports options, including indoor exercises such as rowing and kitesurfing, is added to this table, Oppo Watch turns into an ideal fitness partner.

Oppo Watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life with 46mm smart power management. The battery can last up to 21 days while operating in power save mode. Thanks to VOOC fast charging technology, you can provide 16 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging.

OPPO Watch completes your daily appearance with its artificial intelligence display function. If you take photos of the clothes you wear with the HeyTap Health application, the screen of your smart watch can be compatible with your clothes. Standing out as the world’s first smart watch with a curved screen, Oppo Watch comes in 46mm, Black and Shiny Gold color options. The 41mm Oppo Watch is available in Black, Rose Gold and Silver.