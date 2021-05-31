Oppo Watch 2 Smart Watch Snapdragon Wear 4100 Claim

Oppo Watch 2 smartwatch Snapdragon Wear 4100 claim. The changes announced by Google for the Wear OS platform made all eyes on this platform again. As the countdown continues for the renewal of Wear OS, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear processors are expected to be used with the new devices. One of the first devices to come with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor is said to be the Oppo Watch 2.

It can be said that Qualcomm has been slow to renew its smartwatch processors. However, smartwatch manufacturers are moving even slower in using these processors. Although 11 months have passed since the introduction of Snapdragon Wear 4100, the only smartwatch to come with this processor so far has been Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3.

However, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 is expected to become widespread by 2021. The device that will start this transformation is said to be Oppo’s new smart watch. 42 and 46 mm of the smart watch. It is also mentioned that it will come with size options and six color options will be presented to users. Despite these changes, it is stated that Oppo will not give up on the Apple Watch-like design.

Although the arrows for the Oppo Watch 2 point to the Snapdragon Wear 4100, it is not easy to say anything definite about the Wear OS version to be used for now. It is also possible that the new Wear OS, developed by Google together with Samsung, may not be ready until the release of Oppo Watch 2.