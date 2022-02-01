Oppo Wants To Launch A Cheap Folding Smartphone

Oppo: Mobiles are changing and are going back to basics. We are not saying that the buttons are returning, at all, but to the times when the smallest terminals were those that had a clamshell shape. These are coming back and in style, but with the latest improvements. But at Oppo they believe that the time has come to make cheaper folding phones.

Oppo wants to bring folding phones to more users.

Over the years, technologies that seemed unattainable for everyone are democratizing. At first it was touch screens, then the different cameras on the back of smartphones and until a few years ago it was 5G. As you can see, everything ends up arriving and now it seems that it is the turn of the flexible screens.

The Oppo company has been one of the newest in the segment after the presentation of the Oppo Find N, but that does not mean that it does not have a plan to unseat Samsung from the position of the most anticipated. On the contrary, the firm has in mind a cheaper folding mobile phone than we are used to.

Unlike what it has recently presented, and according to what 91Mobile has, another folding but shell-type terminal is being prepared for the launch. This structural change may be the one that invites the Chinese company to reduce the price of the device, one that would be priced below the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and we could see it back in the third quarter of 2022.

Without much data, but waiting for a third folding device

It is a fact that many will be happy to know that cheap folding phones are getting closer every day. But this for now must be taken as something that will come in the distant future. Keep in mind that the fact that it is cheaper refers to what is now in the segment, one in which the Galaxy Z Flip is above four figures.

So we have to wait to learn more about Oppo’s work, in which we could also see a third terminal that is the successor to the current Find N that we already know. But there are no more details about the latter and its development is still up in the air.