Oppo showcases new wireless fast charging technology

Oppo showcased its innovations in fast charging at the Mobile World Congress held in Shanghai. The Chinese manufacturer did not neglect to provide information about 5G connectivity and other smart technologies.
Oppo once again revealed many different charging technologies as part of the event. These included 125W fast charging, which can charge a 4000mAh phone battery to 100 percent in just 20 minutes, and 65W AirVOOC wireless fast charging products that can charge the same battery in as little as 30 minutes.
In addition to these, products produced by other brands with Oppo’s patents were also exhibited at the event.
Henry Tang, Vice President of Oppo Research Institute, who was invited to the Mobile World Congress to talk about 5G technology at the 5G Innovation and Investment Summit, said: “At OPPO, we firmly believe that 5G technology will change the way we all live. As the scope and capacity expands, we will see new applications evolving in various fields and bring unexpected experiences to consumers. We have already been involved in the development of a global 5G standard. We will continue to discover new 5G devices from TV to CPE and augmented reality for the future. ”
Oppo showcases the smart home of the future as well as fast charging technology
Oppo is showcasing a range of innovative technologies in four areas in total, with fast charging at the Mobile World Congress. These technologies are listed as follows:
- The Smart Home of the Future shows how Oppo’s IoT products are making our homes smarter and more connected than before. At the center of the products in this field is the 5G customer equipment (CPE) Omni powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, and it converts 5G signals into stable and high-speed Wi-Fi connections thanks to two antennas owned by Oppo, intellectual property.
- The O-Reserve 5G antenna system uses the Sub-6GHz 5G spectrum to get the best possible signal and can automatically select four of its eight antennas at a time. At the same time, with O-Motion 360 ° technology, the antennas can be fully rotated; Thus, the CPE is automatically positioned to receive the optimum 5G millimeter signal. Oppo, which has successfully tested 5G millimeter technology with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson recently with Omni, achieved a satellite download speed of up to 4.06 Gbps.
- In the field of Future Technologies, visitors can find the opportunity to closely examine the Oppo X 2021 concept phone, which can grow from 6.7 to 7.4 inches. Visitors can also see how fast and easy charging is with OPPO’s new Wireless Air Charging technology that provides up to 7.5W of charging power. This newest innovation uses magnetic resonance to overcome some of the problems with other wireless charging technologies and starts working as soon as the device is within 10 cm of the charging mat.