Oppo showcases new wireless fast charging technology

Oppo showcased its innovations in fast charging at the Mobile World Congress held in Shanghai. The Chinese manufacturer did not neglect to provide information about 5G connectivity and other smart technologies.

Oppo once again revealed many different charging technologies as part of the event. These included 125W fast charging, which can charge a 4000mAh phone battery to 100 percent in just 20 minutes, and 65W AirVOOC wireless fast charging products that can charge the same battery in as little as 30 minutes.

In addition to these, products produced by other brands with Oppo’s patents were also exhibited at the event.

Henry Tang, Vice President of Oppo Research Institute, who was invited to the Mobile World Congress to talk about 5G technology at the 5G Innovation and Investment Summit, said: “At OPPO, we firmly believe that 5G technology will change the way we all live. As the scope and capacity expands, we will see new applications evolving in various fields and bring unexpected experiences to consumers. We have already been involved in the development of a global 5G standard. We will continue to discover new 5G devices from TV to CPE and augmented reality for the future. ”

Oppo showcases the smart home of the future as well as fast charging technology

Oppo is showcasing a range of innovative technologies in four areas in total, with fast charging at the Mobile World Congress. These technologies are listed as follows: