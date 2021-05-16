OPPO Reno6 With Dimensity 900 Appears At TENAA

OPPO Reno6: OPPO is preparing to launch a new smartphone series. OPPO Reno6 Pro, which will take place in this series, also includes OPPO Reno6 and OPPO Reno6 Pro +. OPPO Reno6, one of these devices, appeared in TENAA with some of its features.

OPPO, one of the smartphone manufacturers, recently left behind the certification process of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for the OPPO Reno6 Pro (PEPM00) and OPPO Reno6 Pro + (PENM00). This is a sign that the models are not far from coming.

According to information revealed at TENAA, the two OPPO Reno6 models will come in a hyperbolic design. There will be a camera hole in the upper left corner of the screen. On the back, we will see a four-camera setup. The phones will generally look like the models we saw in the previous generation.

Comes with Dimensity 900

When we look at the specific features, it was stated that both models have a battery capacity of 4500mAh and support for 65W fast charging. The OPPO Reno6 Pro will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor. The OPPO Reno6 Pro + will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Although there is no information about the OPPO Reno6, it was stated that the phone will have a Dimensity 900 processor in it. This processor was built with TMSC 6nm architecture. The eight-core processor will have 2 ARM Cortex-A78 cores and the speed of these cores will be 2.0 GHz. In addition, the phone will have a 2MB L3 cache, 4 core Mali-G68 GPU. The phone has 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The AnTuTu score is much higher compared to the Reno5:

The Dimensity 900 processor was previously featured in AnTuTu and scored as high as 480,000. This shows that the performance of OPPO Reno6 can improve significantly compared to OPPO Reno5.

There is currently no information about the photo and video performance of this series, which mainly focuses on camera quality. According to previous leaks, the OPPO Reno6 series will come with a 6.55-inch 90Hz 2400 x 1080 pixels screen, 32 MP front camera, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.