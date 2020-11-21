Oppo Reno5 series leaked! Here is the first information

Leakage information came for the Oppo Reno5 series, which is expected to be introduced soon. According to the news, the new model series will meet with users with 3 different models like the previous series Reno4. Along with this information, some information about the models also showed itself. One of the most striking features was the information that the models will meet with users with different processors.

The news about the information came from Weibo posts, which included many models. Weibo, one of the most used social media applications in China, is on the agenda with the leak of many models before their introduction. In this leak, it was stated that the model can meet users in the form of standard, pro and lite.

Oppo Reno5 series features

The new model family is expected to be announced next December. As the first information among the features of the models, the screen with a perforated camera shows itself. Two of the models use a Qualcomm-produced Snapdragon processor, while one will use a MediaTek processor.

Oppo PEGM00, PDSM00 and PDRM00 model numbers showed themselves in the leak information. It is stated that the PEGM00 and PDRM00 models in the Oppo Reno5 series have 65W fast charging support. In the certificates received for the PEGM00 model, it was seen that the model had a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support. However, it is stated that the model that shows itself as PDSM00 has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or 1000 Plus processor. Again for this model, there is 8 GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system information.

It is stated that the PDRM00 model will be the highest among these 3 models. There is Snapdragon 865 as the processor information leaked for this model.

Among other information, the standard model will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD + display, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The PEGM00 model number stands out for this model.



