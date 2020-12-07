Oppo Reno5 Pro Plus Will Be The First Phone With Electrochromic Material

Oppo Reno5 Pro Plus features became clear shortly before its launch on December 10.Oppo will appear on December 10 with the Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro and Reno5 Pro Plus models. While the new members of the series were curious by the users, today the features of the Oppo Reno5 Pro Plus were detailed with the leak.

According to the information provided by sources close to the company over Weibo, we see that the top model of the series will be the first smartphone model with electrochromic material. In this way, the color of the Reno5 Pro +, which will appear with a very innovative and different back panel design, can change according to the environment with its back surface. In addition, the company, which will also mark a first in the sector, will offer a different experience to smartphone users.

How Will Oppo Reno5 Pro Plus Be?

At the same time, the shared report also includes some details about the features of Reno5 Pro +. In this section, it is said that the top model of the series will come with a 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. In addition, the phone, which is stated to have a 50 MP Sony IMX7xx main camera sensor, is also claimed to include a 16 MP resolution ultra wide angle camera.

In addition to all these details, it is especially noted that there will be a total of four different camera sensors on the back of the device. However, although the features of the first three of these cameras are known, the features of the fourth camera are not yet known.

In addition, it is among the shared reports that the top model of the series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, as previously stated.



