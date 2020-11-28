OPPO Reno5 Pro features leaked! Here are the details

Information leaks continue for the Reno5 series, which is expected to be announced soon by OPPO, one of the youngest members of the smartphone market. New series according to previously leaked information; It will consist of standard, lite and pro models. OPPO Reno5 Pro features have also appeared, and the name of the device has been confirmed.

OPPO Reno5 Pro will come with 5G support!

Among the leaked features of the phone, let’s first look at the screen side. The screen of Reno5 Pro; It will be 6.55 inches in size and in FHD + resolution. At the same time, this screen will appear with AMOLED technology.

Among the features of the OPPO Reno5 Pro, the hardware side also draws attention. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and will have two different RAM capacity options, 8 GB and 12 GB. On the other hand, it became clear that the naming of the device will be ‘OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G’.

When we look at the details of the processor of the phone that supports 5G; We see that there are 4 Cortex A77 and 4 Cortex A55 cores as well as Mali-G77 MP9 GPU. We can also say that this processor is appreciated by users who love mobile gamers.

When we look at the camera side; There will be one camera on the front of the device and 4 cameras on the back. Quad camera setup; It will consist of a 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel wide angle, 2 Megapixel depth sensor and 2 Megapixel macro. The resolution of the front camera will be 32 Megapixels.

The battery capacity of the device was also among the leaked information. OPPO Reno5 Pro will have a battery capacity of 4,250 mAh. It also turned out that the phone will have 65W fast charging support. There is no information about the price yet.



