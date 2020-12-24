OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G with Snapdragon 865 Processor

The Reno5 Pro + 5G, which is the most powerful model of the OPPO Reno5 family, has been announced. The Reno5 Pro + 5G, which is close to mid-range smartphones in price, does not fall behind flagships in terms of features and design.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO presented the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G to consumers with the launch event it held about 2 weeks ago. OPPO said that a “Pro +” model of the Reno5 family, powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, will also be introduced during the event that day, which is official as of today.

Coming with a 6.55-inch Full HD + screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G offers a very high screen / body ratio thanks to its perforated screen design and curved edges. We can say that the Reno5 Pro + 5G offers an extremely “premium” visual with both its screen design and its back surface design.

As we mentioned above, the biggest difference of OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G is that it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor that we see on flagships. Considering that the Reno5 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, it would not be wrong to say that the “Pro +” model offers a serious upgrade in terms of performance.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G, which is ambitious with its camera as well as its performance, comes with a main camera with Sony’s IMX766 sensor, which offers 50 MP resolution. 16 MP ultra wide angle camera, 13 MP telephoto camera and 2 MP macro camera make it possible to take better pictures in different scenarios. It should also be noted that there is a 32 MP selfie camera in the hole on the screen.

OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8 GB / 12 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Display: 6.55 inch 90 Hz Full HD + AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 16 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh, 65W fast charging

Operating System: Android 11

OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G price

The OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G, which will be offered for sale in two different color options named Star River Dream and Floating Night Shadow, will have a price tag of $ 611 with 8 GB of RAM and $ 688 for a version with 12 GB of RAM.



