Oppo Reno5 F introduced! Here are the features and price

The Oppo Reno5 F was officially introduced today with all its technical features. The phone, which works with the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, attracted attention with its stylish design and ideal price.

Released as the fifth member of the Reno5 family, the device is currently listed on Oppo’s Kenya website. The phone, which is expected to be available in more countries soon, is visually similar to the other members of the series. However, it offers different alternatives to consumers in terms of hardware.

Oppo Reno5 F specifications

The Reno5 F, with a 6.3 inch flat AMOLED display, came with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution quality. The phone, which is 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm in size, weighs 172 grams. The device, which has a touch sampling rate of 135Hz, increases this value to 180Hz in game mode.

The Oppo Reno5 F device is developed with 8GB of RAM capacity and 128GB of expandable storage. The model, which offers 4,310 mAh batteries, provides 30W VOOC Charge support. ColorOS 11 interface welcomes users on the phone that serves with Android 11 right out of the box. The device with a 2.2 GHz eight-core processor draws attention to the Helio P95 chipset.

The model with an in-screen fingerprint scanner has a hole in the upper left corner. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.4 aperture. On the back, the quad module with 48 megapixel main camera draws attention. Here is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It is also supported by two 2-megapixel lenses.

Oppo Reno5 F price

The price of Reno5 F, which was offered for sale in Kenya with a single sales variant, was announced as 31,499 Kenyan Shillings. It is also worth noting that taxes will be added on top of it.

It is not yet known when the phone, which started to be listed with black and purple color options, will arrive in other countries. However, when it opens to wider markets, we will likely encounter different configurations of RAM and storage options in the model.

-Display: 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels

– Camera: 48MP F1.7 + 8MP F2.2 + 2MP F2.4 + 2MP F2.4

– Front Camera: 32MP F2.4

-Operating System: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

-RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x

– Storage: 128GB UFS 2.1

– Battery: 4310mAh

– Colors: Black and Purple