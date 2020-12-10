OPPO, which attracts attention with the number of sales in our country, has introduced its new devices to the users. OPPO Reno5 5G and Pro 5G models, which attract attention with their features and price, were introduced.

OPPO Reno5 5G and Pro 5G models introduced

Wishing to gain more market share in the mid-segment market, OPPO introduced new models to users. Confirming the future of the Reno5 Pro Plus 5G model after the introduction of its new models, OPPO has not yet made a detailed statement.

Standing out with a 91.7 percent screen / case ratio, the OPPO Reno5 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The processor, which comes up with 1 2.4GHz, 1 2.2GHz and 6 1.8GHz Kryo 475 cores, is known as the most preferred processor in mid-segment devices.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G model has a screen / case ratio of 92.1 percent. The model, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, has features that can easily meet daily needs.

Both models are available in two versions, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage. In addition, models with the same camera features include a 64 Megapixel f / 1.7 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle lens, 2 Megapixel macro lens, 2 Megapixel mono lens. A 32 Megapixel f / 2.4 camera welcomes us as a selfie camera. Thanks to the aperture, we can say that both models will have good low light performance.

OPPO Reno5 5G specifications

– Screen: 6.43 inch 2400 × 1080 pixels, 90Hz OLED

– Processor and graphic interface: Snapdragon 765G (7nm), Adreno 620 GPU

– Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

– Camera: 64 Megapixel f / 1.7 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle lens, 2 Megapixel macro lens, 2 Megapixel mono lens

– Battery and charging: 4.300 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support with SuperVOOC 2.0 technology

– Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G specifications

– Screen: 6.55 inch 2400 × 1080 Pixel, 90Hz OLED

– Processor and graphics interface: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (7nm), Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

– Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

– Camera: 64 Megapixel f / 1.7 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle lens, 2 Megapixel macro lens, 2 Megapixel mono lens

– Battery and charging: 4.350 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support with SuperVOOC 2.0 technology

– Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

OPPO Reno5 5G price

The price tag of the OPPO Reno5 5G model is $ 412 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and $ 458 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G price

The price tag of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G model is $ 519 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and $ 580 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage.



