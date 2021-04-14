Oppo Reno Z and A73 5G get expected update

Oppo continues to offer Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update to eligible devices since September. Finally, the brand’s newest smartphones, OPPO Reno Z and OPPO A73 5G, were included among the beta versions.

For now, the update, which can only be downloaded by users registered in the beta program, includes the latest features of Android.

Oppo expands ColorOS 11 family

A few days ago Oppo announced the ColorOS 11 update plan for April 2021. According to the timeline, OPPO Reno Z and OPPO A73 5G began receiving ColorOS 11 Beta on April 13 and April 14, respectively.

Users registered in the beta program must run the firmware version A.13 / A.15 on the Oppo Reno Z and C.35 on the Oppo A73 5G to update their device.

However, to enroll in the beta program, users need to go to Settings> Software Update> Gear Icon> Apply for Beta Version> Update Beta Version and follow the on-screen instructions.