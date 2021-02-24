Oppo Reno a new member joins the 5 series

Oppo will add another phone called Reno 5 K to the Reno 5 family. The phone, which has been spoken for a while, will be officially revealed on February 25. However, thanks to the photos shared by China Telecom, it has already been possible to see the design and some features of the smartphone.

Accordingly, at the heart of the smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Many features of the phone are also in the same situation as the Reno 5 5G. Full HD + resolution 6.43-inch OLED display, four rear cameras, 64-megapixel main camera and 32-megapixel front camera stand out among the phone’s features.

Reno 5 K will get the energy it needs from the 4300 mAh battery. 3.5 mm. headphone jack, USB-C input, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac are among the features of the phone. The latest version of the Color OS user interface will complement Android 11 on the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 5 K will appear before users with two different configuration options. Users can choose between 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Prices for these versions will be 2899 yuan and 3199 yuan, respectively.