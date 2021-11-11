Oppo Reno 7 Pro Seen Bloody Live

Oppo is coming with its new smartphone Reno 7 Pro. Recently, the images of the phone, whose technical features are known, have emerged.

Oppo is preparing to take the stage with its new model series Reno 7. The Pro model of the Reno 7 series, whose technical features were leaked in the past days, came to light for the first time.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is coming! Here is the first image

The Chinese company, which will introduce the Reno 7 SE, Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 Pro Plus models, will meet the end users with different processor combinations. While there are phones powered by Snapdragon in the family, phones with MediaTek in their heart will also draw attention in the new Reno 7 series.

When we look at the leaked image of the OPPO Reno 7 Pro, the first detail that catches the eye is the camera in a hole placed in the upper left corner. The biggest difference between the Reno7 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro is on the screen side.



As it is known, the Reno 6 Pro has a curved edge screen, while the new Pro model welcomes us with a flat screen. On the other hand, the back design of the phone is not yet clear. The Reno7 Pro is expected to have a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and be powered by the Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The phone, which has a thickness of 7.6 mm and a weight of 185 grams; It comes with a 64 Megapixel rear camera. The device that offers 60W fast charging support; It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery.

Selling price of Oppo Reno 7 Pro

While the sales price for Oppo’s Pro model has not been announced yet, it remains unclear when it will be introduced.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro expected technical specifications

– Weight – Size: 185 grams weight / 7.6 mm thickness

– Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

– Rear camera: 64 Megapixel main camera

– Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 60 W fast charging support

– Operating system: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

– Other features: 90 Hz screen refresh

What do you think about Oppo’s new phone Reno 7 Pro smartphone? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.