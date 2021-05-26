Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G New Certificate

Oppo Reno 6 series will appear in China tomorrow. The name of a new member is on the agenda for the series, which is expected to consist of Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro Plus. An approval for the Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G approved in Malaysia came from Thailand’s official certification board, NBTC.

The certificate issued from Thailand does not give much details about the phone. However, based on the technical characteristics of the Reno 5 Z 5G, it is possible to make some inferences about the features of the Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G.

Reno 5 Z 5G is a slower charging version of the F19 Pro Plus 5G with NFC support. For this reason, it can be said that the Oppo Reno 6Z 5G will also be a modified version of one of the existing Oppo phones.

The Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G may not be official at tomorrow’s event. It is said that the company will be able to divide the event tomorrow into three models and leave the Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G for later. To see the truth of this claim, one has to be patient until tomorrow.