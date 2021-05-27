Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro And Reno 6 Pro Plus Introduced; Here Are The Features

Oppo Reno 6 series main trio has become official as of today. While the standard Reno 6 is accompanied by the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro Plus as expected, the main differences between the Pro versions stand out as the camera and processor. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with Dimensity 1200, while at the heart of the Reno 6 Pro Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

The standard Oppo Reno 6 comes with MediaTek’s newly announced Dimensity 900 processor. All three phones meet users with a triple camera system and 65W SuperVOCC 2.0 charging support.

The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. This screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz offers Full HD + resolution. The smartphone’s 64-megapixel main rear camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the phone, there is a 32 megapixel camera.

The Oppo Reno 6 is powered by a 4300 mAh battery. This battery has 65W fast charging support as mentioned above. It will come out of the smartphone box with Android 11 operating system and ColorOS 11.3 user interface.

The Oppo Reno 6 will be available in China on June 11, starting at 2799 yuan.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro Plus are separated from each other by their processors and camera systems. In the Pro Plus, the main camera function is the Sony IMX766 sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro has a 64-megapixel main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor accompany the main camera. Oppo is also partnering with makeup maker Bobbi Brown to offer natural-looking makeup filters.

At the heart of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, as we mentioned above. Pro Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Other features of the two phones are almost the same. 6.55 inches, 90 Hz AMOLED display, 4500 mAh battery, 65W charging support, Android 11 and ColorOS 11.3 user interface are among the common points of the phones.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro will be sold in China starting at 3499 yuan. Reno 6 Pro Plus will appear before users with prices starting from 3999 yuan. Both phones will be released on June 5th.