Oppo Reno 6 Pro Leak Showing Processor Options

Oppo Reno 6 Pro rumors have been around for a while. Finally, a new leak originating from China was added to these rumors. This leak allows you to see the technical specifications of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Pro Plus.

Accordingly, at the heart of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor. Other features of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Pro Plus are largely similar to the Reno 5 Pro and Pro Plus.

No concrete information has yet been given about the screen technology of smartphones. However, it would not be a surprise that Oppo chose Super AMOLED. The company preferred the Super AMOLED display in the previous two Reno series. While no change is expected in terms of cameras, the battery capacity of 4350 mAh is expected to be 4500 mAh.

Oppo updates the Reno family, which it positions in the middle segment, about every six months. Although this may seem like a short interval, it is stated that Oppo ranked fourth in the Chinese smartphone market thanks to this strategy. It is expected that new details about the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Pro Plus will emerge in the coming period.