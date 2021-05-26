Oppo Reno 6 Pro Another Leak

Oppo Reno 6 series will be revealed tomorrow. However, thanks to leaks and product pages, some important information about the members of the series is already known. A promotional video has now been added to the leaked images. At the center of the new leak is the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. However, it is possible to see the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 6 in this video.

Getting to know the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus is possible from its fourth camera and LED flash. Like the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, this model also has a curved screen. In the upper left corner of this screen is a hole where the front camera is placed.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is seen in much more detail. When you look closely at this phone, the fourth camera, which is quite small, is noticed.

Documents submitted to China’s certification board TENAA revealed some important details about the Oppo Reno 6 Pro models. At the heart of the Pro Plus will be the Snapdragon 870 processor and the phone will come with four cameras with 50, 16, 13 and 2 megapixel resolution. It is stated that the standard Reno 6 Pro will have a Dimensity 1200 processor and a 64, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel camera. 6.55-inch Full HD + display, 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging are among the common features of the two devices.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro Plus will be official tomorrow. It is not clear that the Reno 6 Z 5G will be introduced at this event.