Oppo Reno 6 Arrives in June With 5G and 90 Hz Screens

Oppo Reno 6: Chinese manufacturer Oppo announced the new Reno 6 line on Thursday (27). With a design inspired by the iPhone 12, the series will comprise the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ models.

The trio has several features in common, such as 5G connectivity, 90 Hz refresh rate screens, and 65 W fast charging support. So the differences lie in prices and specs.

With MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chip, the Reno 6 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The rear triple camera set has a 64MP main sensor, while the front camera uses a 32MP lens.

The Pro and Pro+ editions feature the same 6.5-inch curved AMOLED Full HD+ display and 4,500 mAh battery. However, they come with different processors and camera sets.

For example, the Reno 6 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 1200 chip. Its rear camera assembly consists of a main lens of 64 MP combined with an ultra-wide sensor of 8 MP and two macro lenses of 2 MP.

The Reno 6 Pro + uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor. The model then has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera accompanied by a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP depth lens.

Prices and release dates

Aiming to reach the audience of the intermediate and premium market, the Reno 6 variants will be available in the following configurations: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB of storage or 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage.

The basic version hits the Chinese market on June 11, starting at 2,799 yuan (R $ 2,300 in direct conversion). The Pro and Pro+ editions will hit stores on June 5th with prices starting at 3,499 yuan (BRL 2,900) and 3,999 yuan (BRL 3,300), respectively.