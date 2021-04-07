Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G introduced: Dimensity 800U

Oppo has added a new member to its massive Reno 5 series. The newest member of the series is Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G. At the heart of the smartphone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor. Oppo is accompanied by this processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Reno 5 Z 5G will be out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and ColorOS 11 user interface.

The smartphone has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. There is a 16 megapixel resolution front camera in the upper left corner of this screen, which also includes a fingerprint scanner.

Behind the Reno 5 Z 5G is a quad camera system. In this system, the 48 megapixel resolution sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel monochrome camera complete the system. The camera of the phone has features such as Ultra Night Video, HDR Video, Dual View Video, Focus Lock, Dynamic Bokeh and Artificial Intelligence Supported Scene Enhancement.

The Reno 5 Z 5G is powered by a 4310 mAh battery. This battery, which has 30W charging support, is charged through the USB-C port. 3.5 mm on the Reno 5 Z 5G. There is also a headphone jack, NFC and, as the name suggests, 5G support.

At this point, it is worth noting that the Reno 5 Z 5G is a renamed version of the F19 Pro Plus 5G. The differences between the two devices are the presence of NFC support and a slower charging speed.

Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G was launched in Singapore. The price tag of the smartphone says 529 Singapore dollars.