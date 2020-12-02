Oppo Reno 5 series launch date has been announced

Leaks and rumors about the Oppo Reno 5 series have been going on for the past month. After these leaks, the expected announcement for the launch date of the series came. According to Oppo’s post on Weibo, the Reno 5 series will debut on December 10th.

In the first place in the Reno 5 series, three phones will meet with users. Reno 5 with Snapdragon 765G processor, Reno 5 Pro with Dimensity 1000+ processor and Reno 5 Pro Plus with Snapdragon 865 Plus processors are expected to appear before users.

The Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are expected to be slightly improved versions of the Reno 4 5G and Reno 4 Pro 5G models. For the Reno 5 Pro Plus, although there is no clear sign yet; It is said that this device will offer unprecedented performance in the Reno family.

The Reno series is generally positioned in the middle segment in Oppo’s portfolio. Flagship products appear before users under the Find series. The rumor that a device with a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor will be presented with the Oppo Reno 5 series brings to mind the possibility that Oppo may change its portfolio. Whether this possibility will turn into reality will be understood next week.



