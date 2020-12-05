Oppo Reno 5 series details and prices revealed

Some important features of the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G models were seen on Oppo’s website. New details about the smartphone have also emerged with a post on China Telecom’s website.

Shared images show that curved display panels are preferred on both phones. The screen size of 6.43 inches on the Reno 5 5G increases to 6.55 inches on the Reno 5 Pro 5G. Both phones have an OLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The round hole in the upper left corner of the screens hosts a 32-megapixel camera.

At the heart of the Reno 5 5G is the Qualcomm Snadpragon 765G processor, as previous rumors have shown. Pro model has Dimensity 1000+ processor.

For the Reno 5 5G version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 3299 yuan will be required. The version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage says 3699 yuan on the price tag. The Pro version has the same configuration options. The 8 GB version will be sold for 3899 yuan and the 12 GB version for 4299 yuan.

The 64-megapixel sensor will take over as the main camera in both phones. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and two 2 megapixel resolution cameras will complete the system.

A 4300 mAh battery will provide the energy that smartphones need. This battery will offer 65W fast charging support. Both devices will come out of their boxes with Android 11.

The Oppo Reno 5 series will become official on December 10th.



