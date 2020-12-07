Oppo Reno 5 series 4G comes with Snapdragon 720G

The Oppo Reno 5 series will be revealed this week. The company is expected to introduce the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G models. However, according to a new leak, these three devices will be accompanied by the 4G version of the Reno 5. This model is also stated to be future with four cameras and SuperVOCC charging technology.

The Reno 5 4G will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. This screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz will offer 1080p resolution. There will be a 44 megapixel camera in front of the smartphone; On the back, it is stated that there will be four sensors with 64, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel resolution. It seems likely that the 8-megapixel sensor is an ultra-wide-angle lens, while the 2-megapixel sensors are macro and depth cameras.

At the heart of the 4G version of the Reno 5 is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. There is no concrete information yet on RAM and storage capacity. The phone will provide the energy it needs with a 4310 mAh capacity battery with 50W SuperVOCC fast charging support.

Some confusion arises at this point. Oppo, which has presented its Reno series devices in China with 5G support in the last year, took these devices to other countries with slightly different designs and 4G support.

The Oppo Reno 5 4G will most likely be official on December 10.



