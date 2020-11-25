Oppo Reno 5 Pro seen in official documents

Two Oppo-branded devices bearing the model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00 were seen in the documents of China’s telecommunications certification board TENAA. It is stated that the possibility of these phones being two different versions of Reno 5 Pro 5G is quite strong. The documents submitted to TENAA also give some clues about the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and its features.

The first thing that strikes the eye in these documents is that the phone will have a 6.55-inch screen. It is also among the documents that the phone will have a large capacity battery.

Records from TENAA show a battery with a capacity of 2125 mAh. It is known that the 65W SuperVOCC 2.0 technology requires dual battery cells. This means that the total battery capacity of the phone is 4250 mAh. Reno 3 Pro 5G and Reno 4 Pro 5G models have 4000 mAh capacity batteries.

The Reno 5 Pro will have a screen of the same size as its predecessor. However, since the screen of the phone will be a little longer, the area to be covered by the device will increase. It is also among the information that the Reno 5 Pro will be a little thicker.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro will likely meet users with features such as four rear cameras, curved screen and fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen. New ones are expected to be added to the details of the phone in the coming period.



