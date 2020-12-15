Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus seen in official documents

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G will be official next week. It was previously seen in leaks that the phone, which will be located between the middle segment and flagships, will carry a Snapdragon 865 processor. The claim that four cameras will be found on the back of the smartphone was confirmed by Oppo’s post last week.

Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G appeared in TENAA’s documents shortly before its official announcement. The phone bearing the PDRM00 model number seems to have many features that leaks show.

Although the existence of the Snapdragon 865 processor is not directly stated, the processor speed of 2.8 GHz proves the existence of the Snapdragon 865. Because only Snapdragon 865 has a core running at this speed. RAM options are 8 and 12 GB, internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB. This opens up four different configuration options.

It seems that the smartphone has 16, 50, 13 and 2 megapixel resolution cameras. It is not hard to guess that the 50 megapixel camera is the main camera. The 6.55-inch Full HD + resolution screen of the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G carries two battery cells with a capacity of 2200 mAh. This means that the total battery capacity is 4400 mAh. It is necessary to wait for the next week to learn other details about the phone.



