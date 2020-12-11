Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus launch date has been announced

Introducing the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G models, Oppo left the introduction of the strongest member of the series. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus will become official on December 24. However, the first official photo of the smartphone was shared.

Although the Reno 5 Pro Plus was not officially announced, important details about the phone were seen through leaks. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is considered to be at the heart of the smartphone. The 6.55-inch curved Super AMOLED screen is expected to have a round camera hole in the upper left corner. 2400 x 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate are also considered among the features of the screen.

It is stated that the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor will be the main camera in the smartphone. A 16 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 13 megapixel telephoto camera and 2 megapixel macro camera will complete the system.

According to the leaks, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus will get the energy it needs from its 4500 mAh battery. This battery will also offer 65W fast charging support.



