OPPO Reno 5 Pro Plus debuts with color changing rear

Oppo has just made official in China its new top of the line, the Reno 5 Pro Plus, which joins the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, both already announced, completing the family.

Its great differential is due to the rear part, which is able to change color, giving the user an at least interesting user experience.

Speaking of hardware, the flagship ships a Snapdragon 865 processor with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

For the screen we have a 6.5 “OLED panel with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080), bringing a refresh rate of 90 Hz and supporting technologies such as HDR10 +.

On the camera side, the laptop includes a 32 MP (f / 2.4) selfie sensor and four cameras at the rear, the main one being a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor (f / 1.8), accompanied by a 16 ultra-wide sensor. MP, a 13 MP telephoto and a 2 MP macro.

The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh, with the right to fast charging up to 65-watts (unfortunately, this model does not support wireless charging).

The operating system is for Android 11 running under the ColorOS 11 interface. Other extras that are worth mentioning include support for 5G, NFC and USB-C connectivity. In addition, the cell phone is dual-SIM.



