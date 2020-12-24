Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G introduced

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G, the new smartphone of the Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo, was introduced. Oppo, one of the youngest members of the smartphone market, has proven to be user-friendly with the devices it produces. It stands out with offering high performance devices at affordable prices.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The phone, which comes up with a 6.55-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen, has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The screen-to-body ratio of the device was stated as 89.3 percent.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor that passes through the 7 nm process, while on the graphics unit side, it has the Adreno 650 chipset. Standing out with its camera as well as its performance, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro + uses a main camera with a 50 Megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.

The main camera is accompanied by a 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 13 Megapixel telephoto and 2 Megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera of the device has a sensor with a resolution of 32 Megapixels.

The device has a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for 65W fast charging.

The model, which will be offered with two different memory options in the form of 8 GB and 12 GB RAM, will have 128 GB and 256 GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8 GB and 12 GB

Storage: 128 GB and 256 GB

Display: 6.55 inch 90 Hz Full HD + AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50 Megapixel main camera + 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle + 13 Megapixel telephoto + 2 Megapixel macro

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Battery: 4,500 mAh capacity with 65W fast charging support, reverse charging supported

Operating System: Android 11

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G price

The phone will be available in two different color options, Floating Night Shadow and Star River Dream, and the 8 GB RAM model will be available for $ 611 and the 12 GB RAM model will be available for $ 688.



