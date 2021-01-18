Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G opens to the world

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G was unveiled in China last month. The smartphone is now opening to the world. Oppo, which offered different features in the Chinese version and the international version in the Reno 4 series last year, this year eliminates the difference. The international version of the Reno 5 Pro 5G also has a MediaTek processor, ultra-fast charging feature and a quad rear camera.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G’s first stop outside of China will be India. The company made the India announcement of the smartphone together with the affordable wireless headset Enco X.

At the heart of the Reno 5 Pro 5G is the Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. The Reno 5 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone Oppo launched in India. The processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is worth noting that the smartphone does not support microSD cards.

Behind the Reno 5 Pro 5G is a quad camera system. Here, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The system is completed by a 2 megapixel macro camera and depth sensor. On the front of the phone, there is a 32 megapixel camera.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will come with 4350 mAh battery

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by a 4350 mAh battery. This battery has 65W fast charging support.

Two color options are available for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, black and blue. The smartphone will be sold in India for 35 thousand 990 rupees.