Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is internationalized

After checking here that Oppo launched its first handset with Snapdragragon 480 5G in China, now we have another step of the brand in making new connectivity available around the world, with the official arrival of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to the Indian market.

Bringing the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset on board, the new device offers a unique version that combines 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, in addition to a 4,350 mAh battery supporting 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

On screen, we have a 6.5 “Super AMOLED Full HD + with 20: 9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, HDR10 +, 1100 nits barrel and a hole to house the front camera , which is 32MP.

At the rear, we have to keep it aligned with other family devices, betting on a wide frame to house the set of quadruple cameras that consists of a main sensor of 64MP, an ultrawide secondary of 8MP and two others of 2MP for macro and mono.

Technical specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Processor: Octa-core up to 2.5GHz

GPU: Arm Mali-G77 MC9

RAM: 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Screen: 6.5 “Super AMOLED Full HD + with 20: 9 aspect ratio, HDR10 +, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sample

Front camera: 32MP

Rear cameras: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Drums:

Operating system: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Dimensions and weight: 159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm and 173g